Police say forensic analysis of the phones to happen to find missing girl

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 10:00am
Police search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell on May 11. Picture by Craig George.
Police say searches of the North Esk River have revealed several mobile phones, with forensic testing due to take place as the investigation into the disappearance of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell continues.

