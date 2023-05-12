Police say searches of the North Esk River have revealed several mobile phones, with forensic testing due to take place as the investigation into the disappearance of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell continues.
Inspector Craig Fox said the items were found during the May 11 multi-agency searches of the area Shyanne-Lee was last seen on April 30.
"Yesterday, during an extensive search of the North Esk River in the area where Shyanne-Lee was last seen, police located a number of mobile phones," Inspector Fox said.
"Forensic testing of the phones will be conducted to determine if any are linked to Shyanne-Lee.
"Today, police boats and divers will return to the North Esk River, to continue searching for any traces of Shyanne-Lee."
The extensive police search of the stretch of the river near Henry Street will continue on May 12.
Inspector Fox urged the 14-year-old to come forward, stressing that she was not in any trouble.
"If Shyanne-Lee is out there, or if anyone knows where she is, please come forward and let us know," he said.
"Shyanne-Lee is not in any trouble."
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160cm tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area, and bike shorts.
Anybody who has found clothing or other property in the area Shyanne-Lee was last seen is asked to contact investigators.
Call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania and quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
