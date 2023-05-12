The Examiner
Two Liberal MPs set to quit party, Tasmanian Government to be plunged into minority

By Matt Maloney
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:57am, first published 10:04am
There is speculation that two low-profile state government backbenchers are set to resign from the Liberal Party this morning due to their opposition to a new stadium in Hobart.

