Police officers and members of the public will take to the streets on May 20 in a bid to raise money for children in need during the Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride.
Inspector Nick Clark from Western District Support Services said ride organisers expected about 90 participants in both the 170km one-day ride in May and the three-day ride scheduled for November.
This continues a tradition dating back to 2007, and the Inspector said the three-day ride had raised more than $800,000 for several charities since.
"The ride started in 2007 to support Down Syndrome Tasmania," Inspector Clark said.
"The decision was made by a few police officers down the north-west coast of the state to support that very worthwhile group and as a result the funds raised enabled that group to continue.
"This year, the one-day ride and the three-day ride are supporting Muscular Dystrophy Tasmania and Heartkids Tasmania."
The one-day ride was launched in 2021 to complement the three-day ride, as Inspector Clark said there were several people eager to do their part but unable to take the required time off work.
In 2022 the one-day ride raised more than $30,000 and the three-day effort raised about $80,000, with the money donated to Autism Tasmania and St Giles Disability Support.
The police officer said organisers were spoiled for choice when it came to selecting causes to support, as several officers had groups they championed.
"Each year we try to support different charities," Inspector Clark said.
"There's numerous people in the organisation who have links to different charities."
Inspector Clark thanked the members of the community who had signed up and donated, along with the ride's several sponsors.
The route selected for the May 20 ride starts and ends at Prospect, and cyclists will travel the West Tamar Highway before returning via Holwell, Frankford, Westbury, Bracknell and Carrick.
Riders will be led and tailed by support vehicles, and motorists are asked to be aware of the increased numbers of cyclists from 7.30am that morning.
Donations can be made via the Tasmania Police Charity Trust website.
