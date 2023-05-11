The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police officers and members of the public will cycle North East Tasmania for charity.

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Mather of My Ride, Detective Sergeant Darren Turner, Matt Challis of Challis Fabrication and Inspector Nick Clark ready to launch the Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride. Picture by Paul Scambler
Ben Mather of My Ride, Detective Sergeant Darren Turner, Matt Challis of Challis Fabrication and Inspector Nick Clark ready to launch the Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride. Picture by Paul Scambler

Police officers and members of the public will take to the streets on May 20 in a bid to raise money for children in need during the Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.