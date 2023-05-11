The Examiner
Forces unite to search for missing person Shyanne-Lee Tatnell

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:30pm
Police have found 'items of interest' in the North Esk River as officers, SES volunteers and community members comb the area where Burnie 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was last seen.

