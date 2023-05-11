The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Parliament the third in Australia to recognise Armenian genocide

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Armenian Association and Tasmanian Greek community with Labor leader Rebecca White, Labor member Shane Broad, Liberal member Lara Alexander, City of Hobart councillor Simon Berahkis and former Liberal senator Eric Abetz.
Australian Armenian Association and Tasmanian Greek community with Labor leader Rebecca White, Labor member Shane Broad, Liberal member Lara Alexander, City of Hobart councillor Simon Berahkis and former Liberal senator Eric Abetz.

Tasmania's House of Assembly has passed a motion to formerly recognise the Armenian genocide, one century after it ended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.