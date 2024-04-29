Anglicare's Snapshot highlights the need for more housing for the disabled

Anglicare Tasmania's annual Rental Affordability Snapshot has revealed that rental affordability is at an all-time low, and disabled people are struggling amid the ongoing housing crisis.
The Snapshot states that affordability for households on the Disability Support Pension (DSP) has fallen to its lowest level in the survey's history.
Anglicare reported that single people receiving DSP can pay $192 a week in rent, which is enough for a low-end sharehouse, but will only barely afford a shift workers' unit in Rosebery, for example.
Anglicare's Snapshot noted for people on these payments, sharing is often inappropriate due to their disability.
The report stated that couples, if both partners receive the disability pension, can pay $276 a week.
This was enough for 17 studios or units on the Snapshot weekend survey.
In Anglicare's Snapshot, it was noted that Anglicare needed to be able to calculate how many share houses offered a room this couple could afford because most sharehouses charge a couple at a higher rate than a single.
Following a divorce, 58-year-old Wendy lives in a caravan parked in the backyard of her sister's house in Devonport.
The caravan does not have a bathroom or toilet, so if she has to get up in the night, she takes a torch across the garden into the house to use the bathroom there.
She dreads doing this in winter when the temperature drops close to freezing or when there is heavy rain.
Wendy has an acquired brain injury. Her disability does not prevent her from living independently, but it does make the process of finding a rental very challenging.
Searching for properties, registering and turning up for inspections and submitting multiple applications a week is an impossible task.
Although Wendy values her independence, she is forced to rely on others to do this for her.
Receiving the maximum rate of DSP, Wendy has a fortnightly income of $1,100 and can afford $192 a week rent.
At her stage of life, Wendy does not want to share her home with strangers, and she is concerned that others may not be accepting of her disability.
However, the only unshared properties in Tasmania she can afford are on the West Coast.
Felix Ellis, Minister for Housing and Planning, said ensuring Tasmanians have a roof over their head is a crucial priority for the Tasmanian Government.
"Our long-term housing plan includes delivering 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2032.
"Under our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, we are expanding our Private Rental Incentive Scheme by 200 homes.
Mr Ellis said, "The Tasmanian Liberal Government's $35 million Homes Faster! Partnership will also incentivise the development of medium-density projects, boosting Tasmania's housing supply and putting downward pressure on the rental market."
A Homes Tasmania spokesperson said, "The Tasmanian Government is committed to ensuring that anyone who is at risk of or experiencing homelessness has access to safe, secure, and appropriate support and accommodation.
The issue of homelessness is a growing concern for may disabled and non-disabled Tasmanians.
A Homes Tasmania's spokesperson said they have consulted extensively on the Tasmanian Housing Strategy, underpinned by several Action Plans and committed to ending homelessness in Tasmania by 2043.
"Alongside a focus on increasing the supply of social and affordable housing across the State, the Action Plan is committed to delivering a Housing First approach where people who are experiencing primary homelessness are provided with long-term accommodation.
"This is not conditional on them addressing any social, health or wellbeing issues - instead, wrap-around supports are provided to address any issues once a person is securely housed," a Homes Tasmania spokesperson said.
Anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness is encouraged to contact Tasmania's front door service for all housing assistance, Housing Connect, at 1800 800 588
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.