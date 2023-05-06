The Examiner
Longford's Christ Church holds coronation service for Charles III

Charmaine Manuel
Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 7 2023 - 9:06am, first published 5:30am
Reverend David Morris of Cressy and Malcolm Isherwood of Burnie at Christ Church, Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Longford's Christ Church congregation held a service ahead of the coronation to pray for King Charles III and to commemorate his coronation.

