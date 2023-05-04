The Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal have upheld a decision from West Tamar Council over conditions over a Beauty Point Trading subdivision.
The subdivision, to be located on 32-40 Crowther Street in Beaconsfield, would have nine lots.
There is one existing dwelling on one lot, the land is around two acres. The rest of the dwellings will be constructed.
The site was sold in February 2022 for just over $650,000.
While the council issued the permit for the subdivision, the development appealed the decision over the condition to build a kerb, channel and a footpath at the frontage of the Bell Street side of the subdivision.
Two lots will have access to Crowther with seven having access to Bell Street, each with their own access to the street.
Beauty Point Trading appealed on the grounds the condition was not valid as it was unreasonable and should not be imposed as a requirement.
TASCAT dismissed the appeal finding the grounds of the appeal were unfounded, the tribunal also ordered each party to pay their own costs.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
