The City of Launceston proposed capital works figure is "somewhat lower" and Launceston ratepayers may see another and higher rate increase than the 2022-23 draft annual budget.
The rate rise is proposed to be 4.5 per cent with last years rate rise being 3.75 per cent after a rate freeze due to COVID-19 impacts.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said that figure is somewhat lower than previous years as the council continues to manage inflationary pressures as well as limited contractor availability.
Councillors will consider sending the proposed budget out to the community for a four-week public consultation period at next Thursday's ordinary council meeting.
The proposed expenditure of $136 million for the 2023-24 financial year includes more than $3 million on the municipality's recreational facilities roads and traffic maintenance and improvements as well as $1.4 million for a new playground at City Park and renewal of the duck ponds.
Other significant inclusions in the council's proposed capital works program for 2023-24 include:
Cr Gibson said the council was budgeting for a small underlying surplus of $928,000 - a return to surplus two years sooner than originally expected - on the back of a proposed rate increase of 4.5 per cent.
"Obviously this is a challenging time for number of councils across Tasmania and right around the country with the Consumer Price Index running particularly high at 7.7 per cent," he said.
"The businesses we deal with on a daily basis are passing on those costs to us so that's something as a council we have to be conscious and mindful of at all times."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.