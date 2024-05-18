Tasmanian Christians sell out town hall amid identity battle

Tasmania's Christian schools say their very identity is at stake as the federal government considers overhauling national discrimination laws.
The Australian Law Reform Commission recently made recommendations that, if accepted, would prevent faith-based schools from only employing staff that share the values and beliefs of the school.
The Albanese government has drafted legislation on the matter, but the legislation is yet to be made public.
Launceston Christian School principal Stuart Kent said parents at LCS were "passionate" about choosing a Christ-centred education for their children.
"My experience leads me to observe that families from Christian family backgrounds, non-church family backgrounds, to backgrounds from different religions, they all value having choice," he said.
"My question is - why would a government ever want to take away choice or limit that choice by changing the very fabric of these schools?
"No one makes a family come to LCS. No one makes a family go to Riverside or Trevallyn or St Pats. Why would they want to limit parents' choices?"
On Tuesday night, Launceston Christian School will host the latest in a series of sold-out town hall events across the country.
About 300 parents, teachers and community members will share their experiences of faith-based schools, and express their concerns to politicians.
A group of 16 will make the 430-kilometre, five-hour return trip from Circular Head Christian School.
Principal Ara Popowski said the commitment of CHCS and other schools facing multi-hour drives late on a school night proved how deeply teachers and families were invested in Christian education.
"That's how much value we put on it - we know we're not going to get home until midnight," she said.
"I really believe that our school families - whether they are practising their faith or not - they really do value the way that we teach and care for their children, and the biblical perspective and framework we offer.
"That's why they come to our school."
Mrs Popowski said CHCS had its "whole identity" in being a Christian school.
"Every staff member knowing and being in a relationship with Jesus Christ - that's critical because that's what makes our school a Christian school," she said.
"Our whole school philosophy and our pedagogical statement is wrapped around our Christian faith, our view of the bible, who God is and how He views things.
"It just wouldn't make sense to have staff who actually don't align with that."
All Tasmanian Federal MPs and Senators have been invited to the event.
At time of print, Senators Wendy Askew and Jonno Duniam have confirmed their attendance.
