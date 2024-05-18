The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Tasmanian Christians sell out town hall amid identity battle

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 19 2024 - 8:34am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Christian School principal Stuart Kent says parents at his school are passionate about Christian education. Picture supplied
Launceston Christian School principal Stuart Kent says parents at his school are passionate about Christian education. Picture supplied

Tasmania's Christian schools say their very identity is at stake as the federal government considers overhauling national discrimination laws.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.