Salary increase for Launceston council staff

In the City of Launceston proposed 2023-24 fees, it has included a salary increase for staff.
The increase will be 3.5 per cent in line with the council's enterprise agreement.
City of Launceston chief executive Michael Stretton said staff recently voted to accept terms of their new Enterprise Agreement.
"As part of that agreement, staff were awarded a 3.5 per cent pay rise," he said.
"From the council's perspective, we believe this figure to be fair and reasonable and well within community expectations, particularly considering the rising cost of living and a CPI figure of around eight per cent at the time of the agreement."
Mr Stretton noted the recent Fair Work Commission's decision to approve a 5.2 per cent pay rise for Australian workers is significantly higher than the council's agreed increase, which was provided to all staff not employed on a contract.
"In virtually all instances, contracted staff pay rises are kept in line with EA increases," he said.
The top paid senior officer was paid up to $320,000 in 2022, with six other senior officers paid between $160,000 to $260,000, according to the 2022 end of financial year report.
Should the highest paid senior officer get a 3.5 per cent pay rise, they would receive $11,200 more a year, an annual salary of $331,200.
In most instances, the highest paid senior officer would be the chief officer.
When asked about salaries for the general management team and chief officer, Mr Stretton replied wage bands for executive and senior managers, including the CEO, are provided every year in the council's annual report.
City of Launceston council's 2023-24 proposed budget includes a 4.5 per cent rate increase.
The proposed fees and charges for 2023-24 have a general three per cent baselines increase, however some fee amounts have not been increased or have been reduced.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
