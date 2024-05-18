Burger restaurant departs, Sushi Plus train arrives at station

The Kings Meadows fast food strip has a new arrival.
Fast-growing sushi outlet Sushi Plus is setting up shop between Domino's and Praties, and erected its signage last week.
The Launceston-based chain had operated an 'Express' stall in the Meadow Mews shopping centre, but moved out in April to take on a bigger store.
Sushi Plus told its social media followers an opening date would be announced soon.
Earlier this year, Sushi Plus Kings Meadows posted: "Opening in mid-June, under new management, and better than ever! Please keep an eye on FB for updates".
The latest Sushi Plus store replaces burger joint Polka Molka, which opened in late 2021 but has been closed for some time.
The Polka Molka Facebook page has also been removed.
Previosuly, the Hobart Road premises had been the long-term home of Meadows Fish and Chips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.