The ex-wife of Shane Barker denied that her father test fired a .22 rifle in the weeks before Mr Barker's death in 2009 at the property where she was living.
Rachel Jordan, 41, was giving evidence in the murder trial of her parents Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, of |Swansea.
They have pleaded not guilty to the shooting murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009 at Campbell Town.
"Your father brought a .22 pump action rifle to Brambletye and tested it?," crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked.
"No he did not," Ms Jordan said.
"I never seen the rifle you describe to me."
"You were told by your mother that Sophie (Shane Barker and Rachel Jordan's daughter) would never have to go there again (to Mr Barkers) and that is why you said it to Mr Titley?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"Do you agree you said it to Mr Titley?"
"No I do not ,"Ms Jordan said. "I did not say it on the night you said I said it."
"So do you have a memory of saying it some other night," Mr Shapiro asked.
"No, I do not," Ms Jordan said.
Justin Titley was Ms Jordan's partner between 2007 and 2017.
On Wednesday the jury heard a recorded listening device conversation from 2016 between Mr Titley and Ms Jordan.
In it Mr Titley asked Ms Jordan why she had said on August 2, 2009 that Sophie would "never have to go there again".
Ms Jordan said she had a "sixth sense" about it.
The jury heard a recording this week in which Ms Jordan whispered to her mother: "Dad took the damn thing to Brambletye when you, me, Justin where sitting on the porch."
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan if by the end of 2008 she, Mr Titley, Mr Jordan and Mrs Jordan were talking about killing Mr Barker or getting a hit man.
"Not that I recall," she said.
Under cross examination by Noelene Jordan's defence counsel Fran McCracken Ms Jordan denied that she had ever seen the .22 pump action rifle in the weeks before Mr Barker's death.
Ms Jordan said that it was possible she discussed her daughter not having to back to Mr Barkers about the end of 2008 at the time sexual abuse allegations were dismissed by police.
"Is there any reason why you would say it on August 2," Ms McCracken asked.
"No," Ms Jordan said.
"So if anyone said that you said it on August 2 they would be wrong?," she asked.
"Yes," Ms Jordan replied.
Ms McCracken asked her about her relationship with Mr Titley.
"I do not have one at all," she said.
Ms Jordan was asked about a 2016 listening device recording in which she said she wanted Mr Barker to be killed and that she didn't want him in her daughter's life.
She said that under the influence of alcohol that is the sort of thing she would say.
Ms Jordan said that she would speak to her parents daily.
"Your Mum was more talkative?" Ms McCracken asked.
"Yes," Ms Jordan said.
"Your father was more of a doer, if you needed something done he'd do it," Ms McCracken asked.
"Yes," Ms Jordan said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
