The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Premier rules out Turbochooks as AFL Tasmania team name

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 4 2023 - 9:30am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One name has been ruled out already as the Tasmanian AFL team searches for its identity.
One name has been ruled out already as the Tasmanian AFL team searches for its identity.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has already ruled out one option for the name of Tasmania's AFL team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.