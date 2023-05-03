The Examiner
Beaker Street Festival returns in August

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 4 2023 - 8:00am
A still from NOCTURNA at The Beaker Street Festival in 2021. Picture by Fiddle & Spoon
Beaker Street Festival, a meeting place for science, art and curious minds returns in August and invites visitors to a behind the scenes look at science in everyday life.

