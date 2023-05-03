Beaker Street Festival, a meeting place for science, art and curious minds returns in August and invites visitors to a behind the scenes look at science in everyday life.
Beaker Street founder and creative director Margo Adler said this year's Festival would delve into some of today's most pressing topics, while also giving people up-close access to some of the most prominent scientists in Australia.
"Beaker Street Festival is all about lifting the lid on the taboo, the risqué and the unknown," Ms Adler said.
"By highlighting the unseen, it's an opportunity to invite people into the world of science, and to discover that it's anything but boring."
Events will include talks and presentations by world leading scientists, live music and performances and intimate dinners featuring Tasmanian food and beverages.
In partnership with Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery, the Festival Hub at TMAG will expand to include an entirely free and unticketed program, with the central gallery transformed into a Roving Scientist Bar complete with science and art installations, interactive live music and more than 150 scientists to chat with.
TMAG Director Mary Mulcahy said she was looking forward to welcoming visitors to the city site, including unique "back of house" experiences.
"As a foundation partner since 2017, TMAG is pleased to be the Beaker Street Festival Hub again in 2023," Ms Mulcahy said.
Guests include popular science communicator Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, well known for his Science Morning radio segment on Triple J, environmentalist and former Australian of the Year Professor Tim Flannery FAA, and more.
The festival will conclude with NOCTURNA, a weekend long retreat at Spring Bay Mill on Tasmania's east coast that invites patrons to tune into nature and look up at the stars in one of the darkest inhabited spots on the planet.
More information and a sign up for ticket announcements can be found at the Beaker Street Festival website.
The festival runs from August 4 to 13.
