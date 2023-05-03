The future of Tasmanian football looks bright if the attitudes of Launceston youngsters Tyler Graham and Ruby Hardcastle are anything to go by.
South Launceston under 14 player Tyler Graham said he was looking forward to a Tasmanian AFL team becoming a reality.
"I love footy and I'd like to represent Tasmania," he said.
"I think the team name should be the Tasmanian Devils."
Launceston Football Club under 17 player Ruby Hardcastle said having a Tasmanian AFL team would provide "a great opportunity to represent our state in something that I love".
"I think the team should be called the 'Tassie Tigers'," she said.
However, Ruby did acknowledge that Richmond already had the Tigers moniker.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
