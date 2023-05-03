The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Local football youngsters support a Tasmanian AFL team

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated May 4 2023 - 9:02am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston under 14 player Tyler Graham and Launceston Football club under 17 player Ruby Hardcastle. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
South Launceston under 14 player Tyler Graham and Launceston Football club under 17 player Ruby Hardcastle. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

The future of Tasmanian football looks bright if the attitudes of Launceston youngsters Tyler Graham and Ruby Hardcastle are anything to go by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.