The estranged wife of Shane Barker had a "sixth sense" that she would never have to take a family member to Mr Barker's home ever again in relation to access visits.
Rachel Jordan was giving evidence in the trial of her parents Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker about 6.30pm on August 2, 2009.
The jury heard evidence from listening devices installed in Ms Jordan's Evandale home during examination by crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro.
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan whether she remembered an August 2, 2009 conversation in which she told her then partner Justin Titley that they would never have to go back there again in relation to access visits.
"No, I don't recall that," Ms Jordan said.
The jury was played a September 2016 recording of a conversation between Mr Titley and Ms Jordan in which Mr Titley asserts that she said to him the day before Mr Barker's death that [the child] would never have to go back there again.
"What did you mean by that,? Mr Titley asked her in the recording.
"It was just a sixth sense," Ms Jordan said.
Mr Titley then asked Ms Jordan about a message in which [Noelene] Jordan replied to her about 7.30pm on August 2 "all good down here".
Ms Jordan said she could not remember dates or details.
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan whether she ever said she wanted Mr Barker killed and didn't want him in her f---ing life.
Ms Jordan said she was was under the influence of alcohol and was trying to put doubt in Mr Titley's mind.
He asked if she could remember a discussion with Mr Titley and her father prior to Mr Barker's death in which she said she should get a hit man.
"No," she said.
Ms Jordan denied that her father brought a.22 pump action rifle to her then home at the property Brambletye.
Mr Shapiro played a recording from November 2016 in which Ms Jordan told her mother that "Dad took it [the firearm] to Brambletye and you, me and Justin were sitting on a porch".
"I never seen a pump action rifle," Ms Jordan said.
The jury has heard that the crown believes a .22 pump action which formerly belonged to Noelene Jordan's father Noel Jetson was the murder weapon.
Ms Jordan said she hated Mr Barker towards the end and that she had spoken to her parents about it.
Mr Shapiro asked if she recalled saying to Mr Titley that she wanted Mr Barker to be killed.
"I can't recall saying that," she said.
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan if she had a selective memory.
"No, its not," Ms Jordan replied.
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan about a conversation in which Noelene Jordan said to Mr Titley: "You need to put your firearms away because if anything happens to Shane Barker the first place police will come to is Brambletye and the second place is to [her home].
Ms Jordan said she did not remember a lot of things because it was a long time ago.
"Can you say one way or another whether it was said?," Justice Robert Pearce asked.
"No," Ms Jordan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.