The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rachel Jordan can't recall discussion about a hit man

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Jordan leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston on Wednesday Picture Nick Clark
Rachel Jordan leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston on Wednesday Picture Nick Clark

The estranged wife of Shane Barker had a "sixth sense" that she would never have to take a family member to Mr Barker's home ever again in relation to access visits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.