The ex-wife of murder victim Shane Barker told a jury she could not remember saying she should get a hit man.
Rachel Jordan was giving evidence in the murder trial of her parents Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, of Swansea.
Ms Jordan was asked if she ever said that she wanted Mr Barker killed.
"Not to my knowledge, no," she said.
"Do you remember saying you didn't want him alive in her life?" Prosecution barrister Jack Shapiro asked.
"I don't recall saying it," Ms Jordan said.
Mr Shapiro asked if she ever said she should get a hit man.
"I can't recall saying it," Ms Jordan said.
"Do you ever recall saying on a number of occasions that he (Mr Barker) should be killed?" Mr Shapiro asked.
"No", she said
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan whether she remembered saying to a Geoffrey Jones that if she saw Mr Barker on the next run (at the Windfalls property) you would shoot the bastard.
"I don't recall saying that," Ms Jordan said.
Ms Jordan was questioned about a .22 pump action rifle which formerly belonged to Mrs Jordan's father Noel Jetson.
The jury has heard the Crown suggests that the .22 is the murder weapon.
Ms Jordan denied any knowledge of the weapon.
"Did you tell your brother Brendan Jordan in November 2016 that you knew about the firearm and you knew about it being disposed of?" Mr Shapiro asked.
"I don't remember saying that," she said.
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan whether she recalled an occasion in when she was on the porch at (her then home) Brambletye with her partner Justin Titley and her parents when the .22 pump action was wielded by her father.
"No that did not happen," Ms Jordan said.
The jury has previously heard that Cedric Jordan said that no one knew about the firearm and that it would be a good one to get rid of somebody with.
"Did you ever say in November 2016 in relation to the firearm 'Dad took it to Brambletye and you Dad and me were sitting on the porch?'," Mr Shapiro asked.
The question was objected to by Defence counsel Fran McCracken.
Justice Robert Pearce sent the jury out while legal argument took place.
The trial continues.
