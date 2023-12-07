Christmas crackdown: Police ramp up patrols to curb shoplifting, bad behaviour

It's not just Santa and his elves who are keeping an eye out for who is naughty and nice this festive season.
Tasmania Police are cracking down on shoplifting and anti-social behaviour with a high-visibility operation focusing on shopping precincts.
Inspector John Toohey said police would be conducting foot patrols and keeping a lookout for known and recidivist shoplifters.
"Tasmania is a safe place to live, and while the vast majority of us are law-abiding citizens, there is a small number of offenders who continue to do the wrong thing in our community, including shoplifting," Inspector Toohey said.
"In the lead up to Christmas, police will be conducting increased high visibility patrols at shopping precincts and CBD areas, aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour and crime including shoplifting, drugs, and dangerous articles."
Inspector Toohey said the patrols are one of the proactive initiatives police have planned to keep the community safe during the holidays.
"We know that during the Christmas period, people begin to congregate in places like shopping precincts and CBD areas to do their Christmas shopping," he said.
"We'll be utilising a range of resources, including uniform and plainclothes police, detectives, and police dogs, as well as our Taskforce Saturate team in the South.
"These patrols are about sending a message to the small percentage of people in our community who choose to do the wrong thing - illegal activities and anti-social behaviours will not be tolerated by police."
Launceston police have already begun conducting high visibility patrols in the CBD, as two teenage girls were charged yesterday, December 6, with more than 24 offences between them, including stealing and common assault.
The 14 and 15-year-old girls are set to appear in the Youth Justice Division of the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
Crime Stoppers chief executive David Higgins said he encourages anyone who witnesses illegal or anti-social behaviour to report it.
"Everyone has the right to feel safe in our community, and while Tasmania Police are doing everything they can to detect and deter crimes, there is a part we can all play to help them," Mr Higgins said.
"If you witness illegal or anti-social behaviour, you can report it to Tasmania Police on 131 444 or to Crime Stoppers Tasmania by phone at 1800 333 000 or our website - crimestopperstas.com.au.
"When you report to Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous - we don't need your name or personal details, just the information you're reporting for investigation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.