Drunken P-plater's dangerous high-speed trip ends in court

A drunken P-plate driver's dangerous, high-speed trip has ended in a court appearance and with his vehicle clamped.
Police caught the 19-year-old P2 driver travelling 156kmh on the Bridport Highway at George Town at about 8.30pm on Sunday, November 26.
Police said the driver allegedly blew .025 on a blood-alcohol reading test.
P-plate drivers are not permitted to have any alcohol at all in their system while driving.
The driver was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle in a public place in an unnecessary execution of speed, drink driving, acceleration or loss of traction, and failing to display a "P-plate visibly".
The 19-year-old P-plater was bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court, and his vehicle was clamped for a period of 28 days.
Police would like to remind members of the public that police are constantly conducting patrols on Tasmanian roads and that speeds over 45 km/h can result in their vehicle being clamped or confiscated for a period of 28 days for a first offence.
