Murder victim Shane Barker told a friend that his former wife would have cross hairs on him at a property they both hunted on.
Anthony Gillies was giving evidence in the trial of a Swansea couple charged with the murder of Mr Barker.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2, 2009.
Mr Gillies said he used to hunt on the Windfalls property on the Lake Leake Road with Mr Barker and his former wife Rachel Jordan.
The property was divided into runs and Mr Gillies was on a run next to Mr Barkers run.
"Did you speak to him about the separation?," prosecutor Emily Brett asked.
Mr Gillies said Mr Barker said he would not want to hunt near the boundary because she would have him the cross hairs (within a telescopic sight) on him.
Another Windfalls shooter Michael Holmes gave evidence that Mr Barker said Ms Jordan would have him in her sights or her telescopic sights.
Under cross examination from defence counsel Fran McCracken, Mr Holmes denied that it was a joke.
"I did not take it to be a joke, no," he said.
He agreed that he had not told police about the exchange until 2018.
Asked the same question by Ms McCracken Mr Gillies said he didn't collaborate on the issue but just moved on.
The jury also heard a statutory declaration dated August 25, 2009, from a late friend of Mr Barkers, Michael Daley.
In the statutory declaration read to the court by prosecutor Emily Brett Mr Daley said that he spoke to Ms Jordan at a time when Mr Barker had a broken arm in 2009.
"How is Shane going with (his daughter) with that broken arm?," Mr Daley asked.
"It couldn't happen to a nicer bastard, he deserves everything that happens to him," the statutory declaration said that Ms Jordan replied.
Mr Daley said he responded by saying that it was not very nice thing to say.
The jury has heard during the trial that there was significant tension between Mr Barker and Ms Jordan over access to their daughter and a property settlement.
The trial continues.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.