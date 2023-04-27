The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former wife Rachel Jordan had Shane Barker in 'the cross hairs' court hears

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Windfalls. Picture by Nick Clark. INSET: Shane Barker.
Windfalls. Picture by Nick Clark. INSET: Shane Barker.

Murder victim Shane Barker told a friend that his former wife would have cross hairs on him at a property they both hunted on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.