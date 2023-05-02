A Swansea man accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker told an acquaintance that he would shoot any bastard that hurt his children.
Terrence Michael Atley was giving evidence in the murder trial of Cedric Harper Jordan, 72, and Noelene June Jordan, 68.
They pleaded not guilty to alleged murder on August 2, 2009.
Mr Atley said he saw members of the Jordan family on July 30, 2009.
Asked by Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC, Mr Atley claimed Mr Jordan said that he'd "shoot the bastards" if anyone hurt his children.
He said he spoke to Mr Jordan about firearms owned by Noelene Jordan's father, Noel Jetson.
"He (Mr Jordan) said he had to go and confiscate his firearms," Mr Atley said.
"Why?" Mr Coates asked.
"Because he was sticking them in his mouth and dry firing them."
The Crown told the jury last week that it believed a .22 rifle belonging to Mr Jetson was used to murder Mr Barker.
Mr Atley said Rachel Jordan told him she was having trouble getting child payments out of "the bastard" (Mr Barker).
Mr Jordan's daughter Rachel Jordan gave evidence that she never had problems with Mr Barker paying maintenance.
She said she was "annoyed" about a property at Little Pine being included in a property settlement with Mr Barker.
"It was a gift to Brendan (her brother) and I that I didn't think should have been included," Ms Jordan, now Rachel Bowden, said.
Ms Jordan said she talked to a former partner, Justin Turkey, before her separation from Mr Barker in 2007.
The trial continues.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
