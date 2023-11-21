Ravenswood man in court over $24,000 crime spree and ram raid

A Ravenswood man's crime spree that included one ram raid, breaking into three businesses and the theft of more than $24,000 worth of goods may avoid jail if he is approved for a community corrections order.
Michael John Salter, 33, pleaded guilty to evading police, driving without a driver's licence, burglary, stealing, using abusive language to a police officer, and unlawful possession of property.
Salter appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 21 to learn his fate.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said between July 7 and July 9, a blue Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from a residence at Swan Bay.
Mrs Brown said on July 13, at about 10.20am, police searched Salter's house at Ravenswood and found the stolen bike in his bedroom.
Salter told police that he was not responsible for its theft and had purchased the bike for $800.
The court heard that Salter knew it could have been stolen property, saying he thought the sale was too good to be true.
Mrs Brown said on August 8, at about 8.46am, police tried to intercept a black motorcycle at Ravenswood.
The driver of the bike failed to stop when police used their sirens and accelerated away.
Police identified the driver as Salter and went to his house at Ravenswood.
The black motorcycle was found in Salter's driveway and CCTV from the property showed Salter driving into the driveway and then entering his house.
During a search, police found the registration plate of the bike in the freezer and found numerous Milwaukee-branded power tools that they believed were stolen.
The tools were valued at about $3300.
Salter denied stealing the tools and said he had purchased some from Facebook Marketplace some time beforehand.
The court heard of a third incident on August 31 when a red Mazda ute was stolen from Prospect after 11.30pm.
Mrs Brown said on September 1 at about 2.21am, CCTV caught Salter and two men driving the red ute break into the Evandale Providore, where $430 worth of goods were stolen.
Then, at 3.31am, the trio broke into Rare Spares at Invermay, smashing the front window to gain access to the premises.
About $10,091 of Milwaukee-branded power tools were stolen.
Then, at 4.05am, the three men broke into Blackwoods at Invermay by reversing the stolen ute into the front window.
Mrs Brown said a significant quantity of tools were stolen, valued at more than $11,000.
At 5am, police heard the red ute was bogged in bushland near Rocherlea and Salter and the co-accused were arrested.
Salter denied any involvement, and during a police interview, he called the officers "c***s" and "d**k h***s".
Defence lawyer Emily Hindle said 2023 was not a good year for Salter.
Ms Hindle said Salter had struggled to find employment following the end of his house arrest in 2021.
Ms Hindle said Salter did not plan the burglaries and thought he was going for a drive with two mates when "things had escalated into something else entirely".
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he found it difficult to believe Salter thought he was just going for a drive not knowing any illegal activity would occur.
Ms Hindle said while Salter did not have a hand in planning, he was "egged on by the others".
Mr Stanton said he would have Salter assessed for a community corrections order before sentencing.
"I will give consideration to the submissions made today, but I am not ready to release Mr Salter until the assessment is made," he said.
Mr Stanton adjourned the matter for sentencing until November 27, at 2.15pm, and Salter would be remanded in custody until then.
