Man climbed through bathroom window and assaulted showering woman

A George Town man who climbed through a bathroom window and assaulted his ex-partner while she was showering has fronted court over his "ill-advised" actions.
Luke Anthony Edwards, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 21.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said on March 18, 2023, Edwards and his then partner of three and a half years attended the George Town Rodeo.
Mrs Brown said both parties consumed a considerable amount of alcohol at the event.
At about 10pm, Mrs Brown said the woman became jealous and left the event after Edwards began talking to a female friend.
She began walking to her home at George Town and Edwards followed her, despite her protests for him not to.
Mrs Brown said the woman began to shower when she got home and Edwards was locked outside the property.
The court heard that Edwards climbed through the woman's bathroom window and ripped the shower curtain off the rail.
Mrs Brown said Edwards then grabbed the woman by the neck before releasing her and leaving the bathroom.
The argument then continued into the backyard, where the woman allegedly hit Edwards' car with a metal pole, telling him to leave.
Then Edwards grabbed the pole and threw it into the woman's car, striking her rear passenger window.
Mrs Brown said Edwards then threw the woman to the ground when she threatened to call the police.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said the only reason Edwards entered the woman's house was to collect his dog, which he had left there before attending the rodeo.
Magistrate Ken Stanton questioned Edwards' motive and said approaching her in the shower had nothing to do with the dog.
Mr Tucker said while this was true and Edwards actions were "ill-advised", he had consumed a decent amount of alcohol which impeded his judgement.
"He is remorseful over what occurred ... he wishes he just got the dog and left," Mr Tucker said.
Mr Tucker said the woman was due to give birth to their baby and Edwards wished to resolve the matter so they could focus on co-parenting going forward.
Mr Stanton said family violence was a serious problem in the community.
"When there is a desire, no matter the motive, it can't ever extend violence," Mr Stanton said.
"Nothing ever justifies applying force.
"You need to walk away."
Edwards interrupted Mr Stanton by saying he tried to.
Mr Stanton said that he needed to try harder.
Mr Stanton convicted Edwards on both counts and fined him $700.
The convictions were recorded as family violence offences.
