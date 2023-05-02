The Examiner
Police

Tasmania Police have confirmed the man hit by a truck in Launceston was one of their own

Updated May 2 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:15pm
Tasmania Police Northern District Commander Kate Chambers speaks about the crash in St John Street involving an on-duty police officer. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmania Police have confirmed the pedestrian struck by a garbage truck in Launceston's city centre was a serving officer.

