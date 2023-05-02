Tasmania Police have confirmed the pedestrian struck by a garbage truck in Launceston's city centre was a serving officer.
The male Senior Sergeant remains in a serious condition with several broken bones at the Launceston General Hospital, according to Northern District Commander Kate Chambers.
"These accidents impact all of us and they impact all the members of our community," Commander Chambers said.
"In this particular case, they impact Tasmania Police even more so with the pedestrian involved being a serving police officer."
Commander Chambers said the officer was "well-respected and highly-regarded" by his colleagues and that she had personally visited the officer in the hospital.
The officer was on duty but out of uniform at the time of the crash at the intersection of Paterson and St Johns Streets, according to Commander Chambers.
Investigations into the incident remain ongoing, with Forensic Services and Crash Investigators closing the road for several hours while they carried out investigations, which included using drones.
Commander Chambers said she understood the officer was struck by the truck as it made a right turn into St John Street from Paterson Street, however she could not provide more detail while investigations were ongoing.
"The truck driver stopped at the accident scene and certainly has been assisting police with their investigations," she said.
"No charges have been laid."
Whether or not the no right turn rule was in effect at the time of the crash will form part of the police investigation according to a Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management spokeswoman.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
The Northern District Commander said her current priority was supporting the man's family and colleagues.
"We have got the best well being support wrapped around those officers at the moment," Commander Chambers said.
"We're really conscious that our police officers attend the scenes of serious and fatal accidents more frequently than what I would like and this is another accident that will have a significant impact on them."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
