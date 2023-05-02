New data on obesity prompts concerns for Tasmanians

The Examiner
Obesity projected to rise in the future, new data finds

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 2 2023
Data released from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) last week revealed 64 per cent of Australians were likely to be overweight or obese by 2030, a concern for Tasmanians as prevalence of the disease continues to rise.

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

