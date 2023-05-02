After being refused its planning permit, a Launceston development is heading to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
While the recommendation was for the development, councillor moved a motion to refuse the application.
The grounds were based on overshadowing, a loss of amenity, and unreasonable overlooking impacting privacy.
The development was for two residential dwellings to be built, the area covered just over 940 square metres at the top of the west side of Tamar Street in an unconstructed area.
The site is orientated with a long axis to the northwest, providing views, over the roof tops of the York Street dwellings, of the city and kanamaluka/Tamar River.
During the April 6 meeting, residents spoke about the impact the development would have restricted sunlight on neighbouring homes and the impact on their privacy.
They also raised concerns over the impact the building process would have on surrounding dwellings, saying the construction of the development would impact stability issues of existing properties.
The councils planning team will need to defend the grounds of refusal at the hearing.
The TASCAT hearing will begin on Friday, May 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
