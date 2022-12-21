The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian portrait artist Ben Winwood to hold QVMAG workshops

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 21 2022 - 7:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson, senior curator Ashley Bird and portrait artist Ben Winwood. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Archie 100 exhibition at Queen Victoria and Art Gallery at Inveresk has been a success for Northern Tasmania, with 8000 visitors and only weeks left before it moves on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.