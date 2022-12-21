The Archie 100 exhibition at Queen Victoria and Art Gallery at Inveresk has been a success for Northern Tasmania, with 8000 visitors and only weeks left before it moves on.
An element of the exhibition has been live portrait art popping up across Launceston.
One artist, Ben Winwood, will be holding six workshops over January.
"It's aimed at primary school aged children and they'll be learning how to draw characters and well-known designs," he said.
"I love seeing young people's confidence and creativity boost."
Mr Winwood's portrait sessions have been popular around town, he said it's been " such a joy".
"It's always a highlight when I'm doing a portrait and they can't see it but everyone else is crowding around," he said. "Then I show them and they react. That's the best part."
Mr Winwood has been drawing since he could pick up a pencil and now has decades of experience as as artist.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson spent a short 10-minutes with Mr Winwood to get a portrait done.
"You have to put all your trust in the artist and Ben was so warm and encouraging," he said. "While you're sitting there, you are working with the artists to a little insight into the way they work and themselves as a practicing artists."
READ MORE: Greens renew protest bill fight
Senior curator Ashley Bird said the pop-up portrait sessions allowed people to see art come together from a blank canvas.
"The talent of the artists actually getting that likeness is something that you just don't get to see," he said.
Mr Gibson said the exhibition and the workshops showed the capability of art for everyone.
"We're trying to evoke passion and love in the next kind of group of artists who might strike one day to have their work in an exhibition such as this," he said.
Archie 100 at QVMAG closes on January 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.