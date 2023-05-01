In the proposed capital works for the next financial year, the City of Launceston council has earmarked $250,000 for upgrades to the former YMCA building in Kings Meadows.
The facility came under scrutiny in 2022 when it announced its closure due to a lack of funds and closed in June 2022.
The facilities' showers were opened for use in late July 2022 by the Launceston Benevolent Society. In April 2023, it was announced that St Vincent de Paul Society would use the location for shower and laundry facilities for homeless people.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the funds would be used for groundwork for the future of the building.
"Currently, both Netball Tasmania and the Launceston Basketball Association operate from the former YMCA facility at Kings Meadows," Cr Gibson said.
"The council is developing a framework on how that facility could be best managed and utilised into the future.
"Once that work is complete, we will have a better understanding of what improvements or additions may be required to meet future demand, which is why we have allocated $250,000 in our upcoming budget."
The facility, which had been operating for more than 100 years, closed its doors on June 4 after failing to secure emergency funding from any level of government.
YMCA Australia is a non-government organisation. YMCA Launceston operated as a member of YMCA Australia and ran as an independent operation, meaning the national body was not in a position to provide support.
In July 2022, YMCA Australia reported with the closure of the YMCA Launceston facility, a new Y Member had been established - YMCA Tasmania.
YMCA Tasmania will work with YMCA Hobart and be assisted by YMCA Victoria.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
