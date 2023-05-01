The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston council have proposed $250k for the former YMCA Launceston building

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former YMCA Launceston building in Kings Meadows.
The former YMCA Launceston building in Kings Meadows.

In the proposed capital works for the next financial year, the City of Launceston council has earmarked $250,000 for upgrades to the former YMCA building in Kings Meadows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.