For more than 90 years, the Central Auxiliary kiosk has been a mainstay of the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), providing refuge to patients, visitors, and staff in the form of light refreshments, newspapers, magazines, teddy bears, and hand-knitted items.
Run exclusively by volunteers, the kiosk has helped to raise millions of dollars that have gone towards funding much-needed equipment at the hospital.
Central Auxiliary LGH Inc. secretary Marg Reynolds said the work of the Auxiliary was fundamental to the hospital.
"The Auxiliary really is a part of the fabric of the LGH," she said.
"I think it meets an important need for patients, staff, and visitors, both financially and therapeutically."
Mrs Reynolds said from the period of 1990 to 2020, the kiosk raised over $4 million dollars for the LGH.
"All funds raised by go directly back into the hospital to purchase equipment requested by various departments for the benefit of the community," she said.
"The Auxiliary has helped a range of hospital departments from the women's and children's services, the emergency department, and intensive care - to name just a few.
"We've also donated equipment including birthing beds, wheelchairs, ventilators, ultrasound equipment, ECG machines, lifting equipment, specialised camera equipment, and more."
READ MORE:
Central Auxiliary LGH Inc. vice president Shanley Piper, who has volunteered with the organisation for over 27 years, said she enjoyed interacting with patients the most over the years.
"I think the Auxiliary helps to brighten people's day," she said.
"One of my favourite parts about volunteering is when patients smile at us, and we smile back and have a little bit of a conversation and a laugh together.
"That little positive interaction can be a beacon light in an otherwise pretty stressful environment. To be a part of that experience is really lovely."
The 90th anniversary of the Auxiliary comes at a time of sadness for its volunteers, following the passing of president Lyn Rigby earlier in the week.
"Lyn was involved with the Auxiliary in a variety of roles for over 40 years; her most recent role over the past nine years was that of our president," Mrs Reynolds said.
"Lyn's contribution was very significant and will be dearly missed."
Mrs Reynolds said people who were interested in volunteering, including on an on-call basis, could leave their name and number at the kiosk or contact Mrs Reynolds on 0418 553 146.
"We hope the Auxiliary reaches its 100-year milestone, but to do this, we will need to keep bringing on more volunteers," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.