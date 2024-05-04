'Making sure everyone knows music lives here': Easy, Tiger expansion

Easy, Tiger cinema recently expanded with the opening of its micro-brewery on December, 23 - as part of a $2 million major redevelopment of the previous Forum Cinema site.
Co-owner and director of the venue, Jason Unwin said Easy, Tiger is an "incubator for locals" and a hot-spot for live music.
"We opened right before Christmas, knowing we had to work hard over summer," Mr Unwin said.
"By February we were in full swing with lots to offer and regular live music on weekends."
Mr Unwin said he is passionate about proving a space for musicians.
"We have just purchased $20,000 worth of music equipment that will be set up full time - that way, we can have live music here on any day," Mr Unwin said.
"We have also applied for a performing arts grant, to establish a stage and a few other essential things - we wanted to do this properly so musicians can have quality equipment and a professional experience."
"We really want people to know that music lives here, and make it a big part of what we advocate for."
The venue holds regular open mic night sessions, and Mr Unwin said it's been a beautiful to watch people gain confidence.
"Young or old - we have people who are incredibly nervous before they finally have enough confidence to get on stage," he said.
"We have seen several of them progress, and they now get paid gigs here."
"It's a beautiful story when you see it progress like that."
Mr Unwin said local music teachers have approached the venue.
"They said it's a perfect forum for their students to come and express musically, in-front of a supportive public audience," he said.
Tim Bishop, a former head brewer at Boag's and Australian International Beer Awards judge, will run Thirsty Tiger, the company's microbrewery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.