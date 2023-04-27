The Australian Jewish Association has labelled an upcoming lecture at the University of Tasmania (UTAS) as "anti-Semitic", calling for the university to reconsider the "ugly event".
UTAS lecturer and Palestinian-Australian Dr Adel Yousif is set to give a talk at the university as part of a nationwide series of events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba.
The Nakba, also known as the Palestinian Catastrophe, is the term used by Palestinian Arabs to describe the mass displacement of over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes during the establishment of the state of Israel from 1947 to 1949.
Held on May 13 from 4pm to 6pm at the UTAS Newnham campus, the lecture is organised by the Friends of Palestine and supported by the University of Tasmania.
Dr Adel Yousif describes the talk as highlighting "the importance for our world today of understanding the Palestinian narrative, voice and suffering".
Australian Jewish Association public affairs director Robert Gregory said he was disappointed to see the university involved in such a "divisive rhetoric".
"To see the miraculous rebirth of the Jewish state, one of the 20th century's proudest moments, merely three years after the Holocaust being described as a 'catastrophe' is shocking to the Australian Jewish community, most of whom are descended from Holocaust survivors," he said.
"The Jewish community is disappointed that this is how the University of Tasmania chooses to celebrate Israel's 75th birthday, particularly in a time of rising anti-Semitism.
"Would the university allow an event mourning the existence of any other nation besides the Jewish one?"
Mr Gregory condemned UTAS' involvement with the event.
"I think they should cancel the event, or at the very least, they should clarify their involvement as on their website it says it is being handled with their support," he said.
Labor Senator Anne Urquhart will join Dr Yousif as a guest at the presentation, along with an unnamed human rights observer who recently returned from the West Bank.
"I think Senator Urquhart's support of the event sends the wrong message to the world by mourning the existence of one of Australia's allies, Israel," Mr Gregory said.
"Instead, the senator should be promoting the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance for it's definition of anti-Semitism.
"This has already been adopted federally by Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia and it would be great to see it adopted in Tasmania."
UTAS and Senator Anne Urquhart were contacted for comment.
