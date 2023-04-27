The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Australian Jewish Association labels University of Tasmania event as 'anti-Semitic'

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Held on May 13 from 4pm to 6pm at the UTAS Newnham campus, the lecture is organised by the Friends of Palestine and supported by the University of Tasmania. File picture
Held on May 13 from 4pm to 6pm at the UTAS Newnham campus, the lecture is organised by the Friends of Palestine and supported by the University of Tasmania. File picture

The Australian Jewish Association has labelled an upcoming lecture at the University of Tasmania (UTAS) as "anti-Semitic", calling for the university to reconsider the "ugly event".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.