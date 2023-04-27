Former parliamentarians have blasted the proposed Macquarie Point stadium project, calling the government's acquiescence to AFL terms a "disastrous own goal".
Retired independent Legislative Council members, Greg Hall and Ivan Dean, gave testimony before the Public Accounts Committee in Launceston on Thursday at an inquiry regarding the proposed Hobart waterfront development.
The pair sat on a working group focused on the bid for a Tasmanian AFL team and in a submission to the committee claimed the government "lost the plot" when it agreed to build a stadium and events precinct.
"There is no question that Tasmanians overwhelmingly support a Tasmanian representative team in the AFL," a statement signed by the two men said.
"The government lost the plot and lost the people when it let itself be sucked into an AFL ultimatum to spend $1 billion of taxpayers money on an unnecessary new stadium or else no licence.
"This was a disastrous own goal."
In his testimony to the committee, Mr Hall said what should have been an opportunity to unite Tasmanians was instead becoming increasingly divisive ahead of a rumoured funding announcement.
"The announcement will just be the start of what we predict to be a Franklin River opposition campaign with everybody on the opposing side," he said.
"The stadium issue has galvanised the whole community and not just the usual protest element.
"The incompetence ... from the state government and the arrogance of the AFL have combined to turn unity into division."
This, he said, would test the goodwill of the public in regards to a future Tasmanian AFL team and potentially drive young players away from the sport.
As well as concerns the cost would blow out with Tasmanians left to foot the bill, both men felt building a new stadium would alienate fans in the state's North as the AFL could schedule more games in Hobart.
They also expressed scepticism about proponents' claims the stadium would be used for other sports and events.
Mr Hall commented a roofed stadium, which has been proposed, was unsuitable for test cricket and musical acts often remained on the mainland due to the costs of crossing the Bass Strait.
Mr Dean added even if the stadium did draw more musical talent to the state, only those with money or who lived in Hobart would benefit.
He said the bid for an AFL franchise should never have been tied to the proposed stadium.
"The timing is just not right," Mr Dean said.
"We need to get the team on the ground.
"If Tasmania becomes established, we get our team ... yes in the future let them look at a stadium."
