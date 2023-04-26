This Sunday marks the end of an era for much-loved family exhibition, the Phenomena Factory, at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) at Inveresk.
After welcoming more than 1.5 million visitors over the past 15 years, the exhibition has been a staple educational destination, igniting a passion for science in many young minds.
At the time of opening in 2008, the Phenomena Factory was a leading STEM-based learning experience for those aged between kindergarten and grade 6.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said after a wonderful 15 years, it was sad to see the iconic Phenomena Factory set to close.
"It's been much-loved by families and visitors, and of course, potentially every student here in Launceston who have benefited from the STEM-based educational program on display," Cr Gibson said.
QVMAG general manager Shane Fitzgerald said the Phenomena Factory had been a fantastic way to promote STEM education in the state. "The Phenomena Factory has had a brilliant educational impact on both school students and families over the years," he said.
READ MORE:
"To have had 1.5 million visitors through this space in its lifespan is an incredible outcome. Fifteen years is such a long time for such a popular hands-on activity like the Phenomenon Factory to be in operation, and it's now time to see this space renewed to further expand upon our STEM education goals."
Continuing the commitment to STEM education in Northern Tasmania, QVMAG is preparing to welcome its next interactive family exhibition Australia in Space to the museum in June.
"Our next interactive educational exhibition Australia in Space offers a rich experience for students and families to explore the science behind space exploration and research," Mr Fitzgerald said.
Bell Bay Aluminium general manager Richard Curtis said the exhibition was the result of a partnership with QVMAG and was formed to promote science-based education in Northern Tasmania.
"We first collaborated about 30 years ago and quickly recognised that we shared a common goal to promote science and education," he said. "This led to the creation of the hands-on science centre in 2008.
"While we are farewelling this much-loved family exhibition, we know first-hand how important science and technology is to the world and how it can improve our quality of life and create a more sustainable future."
Australia in Space will be on display at the museum from Saturday, June 17, through to Sunday, October 15, with free entry to the exhibition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.