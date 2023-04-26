A new art exhibition in Launceston invites the public to see into the mind of an artist.
The exhibition, titled Art Keeps Leaking From My Brain, explores the inspiration and conception behind the work of Clarence Point artist Suellen Bayly.
A compilation of digital drawings and ceramic pieces, the exhibition explores movement and shapes in clay and digital formats.
"Art is a lifelong endeavour," Ms Bayly said.
"All of my careers have been creative ones, so everything I've ever done has been in a creative field.
"I have been creating art all my life, but I have specifically been creating work to be in galleries for the past three years since I came to Tasmania.
"Art really is fundamental to who I am."
Ms Bayly said her work is inspired by everything from music to nature.
"I suppose the way I look at the world continuously inspires me; I see everything as art," she said.
"Music is woven into every aspect of my being and is often played, or badly sung and often danced to as I create.
"The music influences how my work progresses, the colours and mood especially."
As Ms Bayly's creativity is intrinsically entwined with music, a Spotify playlist of songs accompanies the exhibition.
"The songs on the playlist are the songs that were playing as I created the pieces," she said.
"If people want to see inside an artist's brain, they really need to see them at work in their own studios."
Art Keeps Leaking From My Brain is on show at Windsor Gallery at Riverside from April 29 to June 2.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
