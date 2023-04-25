Reverend Warwick Cuthbertson has had a long life of service, offering pastoral guidance to personnel aboard Royal Australian Navy vessels and in several Tasmanian parishes.
A returned serviceman, he is vice-president of the Northern Midlands RSL sub-branch and was on hand to deliver the spiritual component of several Anzac Day ceremonies around the region.
The Reverend comes from a military background, as his father served in the Australian Army, and spent some time as a reservist during the Vietnam War.
"I wasn't called up, but I did six years in the Navy reserves," he said.
"I was an electrician, not a chaplain.
"Once I became a priest, I was given the opportunity to go back as a chaplain so I did that in '85 and I got out about six years ago."
After being ordained, Reverend Cuthbertson served as both a full-time and part-time chaplain in the maritime forces.
This included a deployment to Iraq during Operation Catalyst aboard HMAS Arunta in 2007, and while the Reverend said the crew was fortunate to not see combat there were still issues at sea.
"It was certainly a privilege to be involved in a situation like that," he said.
"There was immense training - the ship had to be prepared for any event.
"The service people were away from home for a prolonged period, which caused many more personal problems."
Reverend Cuthbertson said that was where his expertise was needed, helping his comrades navigate the uncertainties of life as his faith had done for him.
"Your faith gives you a sense that even though things are rough, you know that all will be well," he said.
"It gives you the ability to go on knowing you're not alone, it helps you navigate life.
"It was about being able to stand by people, and encourage people."
Since leaving the Australian Defence Force, Reverend Cuthbertson has been involved with several charitable organisations including veteran advocacy charity Mates4Mates.
This support for his comrades was emblematic of the Spirit of the Anzac, which the Reverend said was something sorely-needed in today's world.
"The Spirit of the Anzac is something we certainly need in our world today," Reverend Cuthbertson said.
"We've certainly got many problems facing us ... we are in very stressful times as far as peace is concerned.
"It's encouraging to see the young people, and the number of people that came out this morning. The messages that were given were excellent, but quite challenging."
