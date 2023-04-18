TasNetworks says its crews respond to several crashes involving power poles each year and there are some ways to avoid being electrocuted
On April 17, Launceston police and other emergency services were called to the scene of such a crash at George Town Road, Newnham.
The crash brought down lines and officers reported no serious injuries, diverting traffic while TasNetworks crews attended to the damaged infrastructure.
READ MORE: Expensive outcome for drink driver
A TasNetworks spokesman said crews responded to about 20 crashes per year and it was important motorists and bystanders kept themselves safe.
"Most of the time, these collisions do not bring down lines," he said.
"If you collide with a power pole and bring down lines, you should stay in your vehicle and call 000.
"Do not leave your vehicle unless there is an imminent threat to your life."
If you do have to leave your vehicle, TasNetworks recommends jumping out with both feet to avoid touching the ground and vehicle at the same time, which can lead to electrocution.
TasNetworks recommends a minimum safe distance of at least 10 metres and anybody needing to clear the area should shuffle or "kangaroo hop" with both feet locked together.
The spokesman said bystanders should also maintain their distance and report any damage to the utility company on 132 004.
"Never move or touch power lines, whether you think they are live or not," he said.
"Stay at least 10 metres clear of fallen lines or other damage and report it to TasNetworks."
In other police news, officers also attended a minor crash on the Midlands Highway at Prospect in the morning of April 18.
No serious injuries were reported, and after some traffic delays the freeway was clear by 9am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.