A Beaconsfield supermarket owner who was recently found not guilty of cultivating a $2.2 million drug crop in 2019 has appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on family violence charges.
Shane Peter Gill, 47, did not plead when he faced the court on five counts including emotional abuse or intimidation of his estranged wife Kin Kin Hew between October 1, 2010 and December 15, 2022.
He was also charged with pursuing a course of conduct constituting economic abuse with an intent to unreasonably control Ms Hew.
Mr Gill also faced three counts of common assault, including by allegedly holding her wrists and spitting on her face and a further count of throwing water into her face.
Ms Hew made a statement to police on March 7, 2023 - just weeks before she gave important evidence in Mr Gill's drug trafficking and cultivation trial.
Mr Gill was found not guilty by a Supreme Court jury of cultivating a cannabis crop at York Town between October 2018 and April 2019.
Ms Hew gave evidence in the trial that she regularly visited the York Town property to feed pigs.
She said she had worked with Mr Gill to erect chicken wire fencing on the property.
The three cannabis compounds on the property were surrounded by chicken wire fencing.
However, Ms Hew gave evidence that at no time had she seen cannabis plants at the property and that she had never seen cannabis drying inside a kitchen in the shed at the property.
The jury heard that Mr Gill and Ms Hew separated on December 15, 2022 and that they had married in 2010.
Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned the latest case for plea on June 8, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
