Inquiry finds six LGH deaths never reported to coroner or investigation

An independent review has recommended that six deaths that occurred at the Launceston General Hospital be referred to the Coroner for investigation.
The Independent Review into Reportable Deaths and Death Reporting Processes was set up earlier this year after LGH nurse and midwife Amanda Duncan told a parliamentary inquiry that former LGH manager Dr Peter Renshaw regularly altered patient death records at the hospital.
She recounted several instances where patient records were falsified to provide a different cause of death in an apparent effort to protect hospital management from liability.
The review, led by adjunct professor Deb Picone, found that all six of the deaths were assessed by the same hospital staffer, but did not name the individual.
Department of Health Acting Secretary Dale Webster on Tuesday confirmed the six cases have now been referred to the Coroner for investigation.
"All of these cases were originally assessed by a single staff member, who is no longer employed by the Department of Health," he said in a statement.
There was no information about when these cases occurred or which patients were affected.
"The Department is now following the standard process for that referral which includes contacting the families and providing them the information and support they need.
"We are committed to supporting any families and individuals who may be affected by this process."
He confirmed that the Department was now examining further cases that the identified staff member was involved in.
In her testimony the House of Assembly Select Committee Inquiry into Transfer of Care Delays in February, Ms Duncan recounted one instance in which then-head of medical services Dr Renshaw pressured a junior doctor to alter the death record of a patient.
She said Dr Renshaw's falsifications of medical records of dead patients happened regularly, and that other nurses had told her that the only time they saw Dr Renshaw on the ward was "when he came to change a patient's cause of death".
She also claimed that some doctors had discovered that their own patient death certificates had been subsequently modified by Dr Renshaw without their knowledge.
Under state legislation, hospital staff are required to refer deaths that occur during medical procedures or as a result of them to the Coroner.
