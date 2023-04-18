The Examiner
Charles Street Bridge to be upgraded this year

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Assistant Minister for Regional Development Anthony Chisholm and Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley. Picture by Rod Thompson
A strengthening project will be undertaken on the Charles Street bridge this year under a combined federal and state Freight Capacity Upgrade Program.

