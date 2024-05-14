'It took a toll': Families need better support after a baby dies

Walking through a busy maternity ward after experiencing the death of a baby is a heavy burden for families, says a Launceston mother, who is calling for improved mental health supports.
An inquiry into maternity and reproductive services in Tasmania has exposed a need for dedicated bereavement and mental health supports for families experiencing a paediatric death.
Beyond the Rainbow director Emma Deane, who lost her baby son Jace at 24 weeks gestation, stayed on the maternity ward for a few days after his death.
She said a separate space after infant loss, and improved mental health support for the entire family, was needed.
"I am a strong believer that you shouldn't be put on the maternity ward if you have just lost a baby," Ms Deane said.
"My husband had to walk in and out of the maternity ward, seeing all the happy families, on a daily basis, and that really took a toll on him."
This need for a separate space ties with the the words of Ms Deane's colleague Colette Butler, who has discussed the possible benefits of infant-loss doulas in the public health system.
Ms Deane said an extra layer of support, such as a specially trained nurse or grief counsellor, would really have helped in their time of need, for example, getting advice about who should meet the baby, or how to speak to siblings about the death.
"No family expects to be in this situation, so when it does happen, you need that direction about what to do next."
The Bubble director Natasha Vavrek said a shortage of perinatal psychiatrists and psychologists in Tasmania needed to be addressed.
She said 20 minute appointments in general practice was not enough to support women after birth, and extra funding in this sector could assist delivery of maternal mental health services.
"Unfortunately, many women are not given the opportunity to debrief due to GP time constraints or lack of mental health training, leading to the resurgence of trauma during subsequent pregnancies for the patient, which is far from ideal," Dr Vavrek said.
"There is an urgent need for enhanced education for women, increased screening efforts, and better education for GPs in the realm of women's mental health.
"Improving rebates for GPs is crucial, allowing them to allocate more time to individual patient care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.