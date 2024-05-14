'Launceston icon' Nicholson's Bookshop to close after 33 years

Launceston's second-oldest bookshop will close in July.
For 33 years the green and gold signage of Nicholson's Bookshop has been synonymous with stacked shelves of bargain bestsellers.
Its customers have labelled it the best bookshop in Launceston, Tasmania, and the southern hemisphere respectively, while others online called it "peaceful".
Of its modern-day competitors, the second-hand bookstore has only been outlasted by Pertrach's, which opened in 1985.
"A Launceston icon," one reviewer wrote. "What I want my secondhand bookshops to be like."
The Nicholson's Bookshop era began in 1991 when store owner Malcolm Nicholson moved north from Taroona.
He had sold books at the Salamanca markets and worked as a school librarian in Dover and Burnie before setting up shop in Elizabeth Street.
Between recessions, the rise of internet shopping and a move to Charles Street in 2012, Mr Nicholson has managed to finish a degree - and maintain his love for literature.
He says the most popular books during his tenure have been J.R.R Tolkien, crime novels, and more recently Frank Herbert.
"Oh yes, [I've always loved books]," he said.
"I probably read more non-fiction - I've got a degree in ancient history.
"My master's degree was in [Early Greek and Roman history] so I was able to work on a master's degree while working in the shop in my spare time between customers."
The decision to close comes two years after Mr Nicholson was diagnosed with kidney failure.
For the past year he has balanced working six-day weeks with thrice-weekly dialysis appointments, but fatigue has made it difficult to manage the workload.
Reflecting on a three-decade career, Mr Nicholson said he had been grateful for the ability to work his own hours and the generosity of his customers.
"I'm not sure what I'll do with my time yet, I'm probably going to try and work part time if I can, or apply for a disability pension," he said.
"But after 30 years I'm ready to stop."
A closing down sale began this week.
