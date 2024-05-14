The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

'Launceston icon' Nicholson's Bookshop to close after 33 years

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 15 2024 - 7:34am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malcolm Nicholson's second-hand bookstore has been a staple of the CBD for 33 years. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Malcolm Nicholson's second-hand bookstore has been a staple of the CBD for 33 years. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Launceston's second-oldest bookshop will close in July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.