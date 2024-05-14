The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Private developers would build and own AFL stadium under PPP

IB
By Isabel Bird
May 15 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Tasmania senior management lecturer Desmond Ayemtini
University of Tasmania senior management lecturer Desmond Ayemtini

A partnership between private developers and the government would get the AFL stadium built, and bring significant spillover benefits to the Tasmanian economy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.