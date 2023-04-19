A West Tamar council resident has raised concerns about wildlife injuries across the council's road network.
The council has replied to concerns over wildlife injuries and fatalities by saying the most "effective way to reduce" these instances was "to limit, where possible, the amount of driving members of the public undertake between dusk and dawn".
The council also advised if travel between these times was necessary, travelling at a reduced speed would help to decrease the number of animals hit and also the severity of injury that results.
Some residents in the Beauty Point area have reported fatalities of native animals like echidnas.
In regards to signage, the council said the installation of signage, virtual fencing or provision of additional lighting is resource intensive and costly, with effectiveness varying.
READ MORE: Don't put your safety on the line
Tasmania Wildlife and Parks Service offer advice on sharing the road with wildlife.
They advise native wildlife are particularly active in the early and later parts of the day and some, such as Tasmanian devils, are nocturnal and only come out at night.
Native carnivores - devils, quolls, and raptors - are particularly vulnerable to vehicle strike because they use roadkill as a source of food.
Devils are hard to see at night and raptors, such as the endangered and enormous wedge-tailed eagle, are slow to take flight.
Virtual fence devices have been installed at the side of roads where Tasmanian devils in particular are active.
Bonorong Wildlife Rescue is a privately run, volunteer-based rescue service operating Tasmania-wide. They offer 24-hour rescue for sick, injured or orphaned wildlife.
The West Tamar Council also stated in their response they would consider a broader educational program, including roadside signage, to promote respect for wildlife and educate that driver behaviour should be altered from dusk till dawn out of respect for wildlife.
Roadkill can be reported to the council via wtc@wtc.tas.gov.au or via or general enquiries line 6323 9300.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.