Birth trauma clinics needed in two major hospitals, AMA says

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 3 2024 - 11:02am, first published 7:00am
John Saul says early intervention, support, and counselling is key to reducing the lifelong impact and health costs associated with birth trauma.
Funding for a designated postnatal clinic at the Launceston General Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital is desperately needed to combat the prevalence of birth trauma in Tasmania, the Australian Medical Association says.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

