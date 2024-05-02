Birth trauma clinics needed in two major hospitals, AMA says

Funding for a designated postnatal clinic at the Launceston General Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital is desperately needed to combat the prevalence of birth trauma in Tasmania, the Australian Medical Association says.
AMA state president John Saul has also said the shortage of permanent obstetric staff in the North-West is a growing problem, affecting the care of mothers and their children.
The Australasian Birth Trauma Association recently reported that up to 770 Tasmanian women could experience a birth injury each year.
A parliamentary committee was established last year to inquire into birthing and reproductive services in Tasmania and received submissions just before this year's election was called.
Dr Saul said as many as one in three women reported their birthing experience as traumatic, signalling that two state-run clinics in Hobart and Launceston were needed.
"The impact of birth trauma and its ongoing health consequences is well-documented," he said.
"Early intervention, support, and counselling are key to reducing this lifelong impact and health cost."
He said a majority of mothers with experience of birth trauma present to general practitioners, but due to a shortage of GPs, the issue would be increasingly unserviced or poorly serviced at best.
Launceston-based general practitioner Natasha Vavrek is the founder, owner and director of Bubble Tasmania, a women's health clinic with a specific focus on sexual, reproductive and psychological health.
In a submission to the committee, she said the service provides one-hour, six-week postnatal and infant checks, which is an extension from the typical 20-minute appointments offered in other general practices.
"Observing that women often spent at least 20 minutes discussing their birth experiences, I recognised the prevalence of birth trauma," she said.
"I strongly believe that dedicating sufficient time in the early weeks for debriefing, validation, and support can mitigate ongoing mental health issues.
"Unfortunately, many women are not given the opportunity to debrief due to GP time constraints or lack of mental health training, leading to the resurgence of trauma during subsequent pregnancies for the patient, which is far from ideal."
Dr Saul said the lack of adequately staffed obstetric services on the North-West Coast was a pressing concern.
"The obstetrics department in [that] region relies heavily on locum obstetricians, leading to inconsistent care and potential gaps in expertise," he said.
"Obstetric services are vital for ensuring safe pregnancies, deliveries, and postnatal care for both mothers and newborns.
"Therefore, addressing the staffing challenges in this department is of utmost importance."
