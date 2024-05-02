From humble beginnings: NRE Tas celebrates 40 years of Agfest participation

This year marks 40 years of Agfest, which launched in Tasmania in 1983, and there are a handful of organisations that have participated from day one.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania (NRE Tas) is celebrating 40 years of participation at Agfest, and secretary Jason Jacobi reflected on this long standing participation.
"We've come a long way since our first Agfest when we had a modest caravan that grew into a bus and eventually into the modern-day tent we use today," Mr Jacobi said.
"[Agfest] allows us to have direct engagement and interaction with a range of community members."
The NRE Tas tent will showcase the work being done to help deliver a sustainable Tasmania, through an array of displays, mini events and kids activities.
NRE Tas Agfest coordinator Bernie Carter has been involved with their tent for the past two years.
"There's a real buzz in the air from all the exhibitors...you can just feel it," she said.
"Everyone's excited to be on site and actually have a chat with people."
Ms Carter said the NRE Tas team at Agfest are keen to hear stories from people who had visited their tent in previous years.
"Part of the history is hearing from people, maybe going back to 1983, 'this is what it looked like, this is the information you had'," she said.
"A lot of us didn't work for NRE Tas back in those days, just [hearing] the stories of how they've found us at Agfest in the past would be amazing."
Ms Carter said the progression from the first NRE Tas caravan to the large 30 by 15 metre tent today shows not just a physical development, but also growth in the volume of information they're able to provide.
"It's like a one stop shop for NRE Tas...getting all those people in the one spot [with] lots of expert knowledge available," she said.
"We're here in one place where they can come and have a bit of a chat with us about anything that they want to know about.
"It's just really a chance for people who normally wouldn't see us out in the field."
Some personnel and activities at the tent include the Biosecurity Tasmania team (including detector dogs), Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service rangers and NRE Tas representatives to discuss career opportunities.
"As always, the department has put in a lot of hard work to organise our displays and make them as interactive and informative as possible," Mr Jacobi said.
NRE Tas will be located at S70 on South Street at Quercus Park, Carrick from May 2 to 4.
Visit the NRE Tas Facebook page for updates at Agfest.
