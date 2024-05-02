Need for consent talk in schools as 1970s male attitude of women persists

Problematic attitudes of consent are being seen among Tasmania's youth, highlighting a need for greater consent awareness, say sexual assault support experts.
They stress that a better understanding of consent is needed across the Tasmanian population, with schools being a great place to teach children, young people, and their families, what is and is not okay.
Strong recommendations from Tasmania's 2023 child sexual abuse inquiry called for targeted abuse prevention programs to be offered in every school, due to start in 2026.
The inquiry raised concerns about the "problematic attitudes" around consent being seen in children and young people, especially when sexual violence and harmful sexual behaviours are at play.
It said that young men are "holding worryingly regressive views" about women and gender equality, and raised examples of support workers stating that the "1970s attitude, male attitude, exists here strongly in Tasmania", where some "young guys can be very traditional in their views of women".
The commissioners saw a need for child sexual abuse prevention programs in Tasmania, to give young people the confidence to assert boundaries and report any violations.
"Such programs can also help challenge harmful norms or attitudes at an early age, particularly around issues of consent," they said.
A Department of Education, Children and Young People spokesperson said a plan to respond to the Commission of Inquiry recommendations was underway.
"The recommendation relating to child sexual abuse prevention programs is due to be delivered in 2026."
Sexual Assault Support Service chief executive Sandi Doherty said such programs were needed to create a population-wide shift in consent culture.
Ms Doherty said everyone in the Tasmanian community could benefit from having a clearer understanding of what consent means, and how it is practised in interpersonal relationships.
She said this included knowledge about what is and is not okay, and to be aware of "what it feels like when someone is going beyond what you consent to".
"There is a need for community-wide awareness about consent in general as I don't think it is as well understood as it should be," Ms Doherty said.
"My vision is that every child in every school in Tasmania has access to comprehensive consent information, and we believe that this could be achieved in two years time," she said.
"Within two years, we would have made sure that every child in Tasmania has this education, and the information can then flow through to the families as well."
