Elections on Saturday will shape Tasmania for years to come

Jeremy Rockliff now has enough support to exert some control over the House of Assembly when it reconvenes in a fortnight.
But there's another chamber of parliament that is just as capable of passing - or blocking - his legislative agenda.
The Legislative Council is traditionally a chamber of independents, but both Liberal and Labor parties have been increasing their presence there in recent years.
They each hold three seats in the 15-member chamber, with the balance held by independents.
A major election this weekend could upset that balance, and potentially introduce three more progressive members that will shape laws from conversation therapy to logging.
Three southern Tasmanian seats are up for grabs on Saturday - the mostly rural seat of Prosser, the inner-city seat of Hobart and the northern suburbs seat of Elwick.
Prosser was held until the recent state election by Liberal Jane Howlett, but she vacated it to successfully contest for a seat in the House of Assembly.
The Liberals are desperate to hang on to Prosser and have chosen high-profile Sorell mayor Kerry Vincent as its candidate.
Mr Vincent is popular, but he faces a strong Labor challenge by former deputy premier and former opposition leader Bryan Green.
In the metropolitan seat of Hobart, former Greens leader Cassy O'Connor is likely to win, but faces strong challengers in Labor's Tasmanian of the year John Kamara, and high-profile businessman John Kelly.
In Elwick, which was vacated at the state election when former sitting member Josh Willie transferred to the lower house, Labor is counting on electrician Tessa McLaughlin to hold the seat.
That could be tough - sitting Glenorchy mayor Bec Thomas stands a strong chance of beating her.
The Liberals and Labor each hold three seats in the chamber, with another six held by independents.
The independents are ideologically balanced.
Dean Harriss, Tania Rattray and Rosemary Armitage form a more conservative block, and their voting track record most favours the government.
Meg Webb and Michael Gaffney and firmly on the more progressive side.
Ruth Forrest sits more in the centre, but has been known to champion more progressive social policies and more Liberal-like economic policies.
In Hobart, a highly progressive candidate will win regardless.
In Elwick, there are no candidates on the conservative side.
If Mr Vincent doesn't win, the chamber will see its balance move more to the progressive side.
That would have major implications for the government's agenda, including its election pledge to expand native forest logging to an additional 40,000-hectare area and bringing in tougher penalties for some crimes.
There's also the Macquarie Point stadium, whose planning must be approved by both houses of parliament under Project of State Significance provisions.
There are any number of issues on the government's 'to-do' list that could face a difficult path through the upper house after this weekend.
'Super Saturday' may be taking place in the south, but its effects will be felt everywhere across the island.
