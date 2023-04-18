Meander Valley Council will openly support the LGBTIQA+ community after a successful push to fly the rainbow flag on May 17 - the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
A similar gesture was attempted in 2017 during the marriage equality debate, however the initiative failed by an eight-to-one margin.
Councillor Anne-Marie Loader tabled the new motion at the April 18 council meeting, and it passed seven votes to two.
It was seconded by Councillor Ben Dudman, who said it was a "raw and personal" matter for him.
"I grew up in a fairly socially conservative setting...tolerance, equality and inclusion wasn't really something that was taught or encouraged," he said.
"When I came to terms with my sexuality in the age of 14, I felt I had two options in my life ahead: I could end it or I could move far, far away from the Meander Valley and never come back.
"I can assure you now had a young Ben seen or heard about the flag flying above council for just one day, it would have given me more support and hope for my future in this place...that I can't put into words."
Cr Dudman added that although there had not been any community consultation it was important the council acted as leaders on inclusivity matters.
Tabling the motion, Cr Loader said flying the flag was a "simple act" but it would send a "loud and clear message" to the LGBTQIA+ community.
"There are people in our community who have experienced discrimination at its worst," she said.
"The Meander Valley has lost people because of this discrimination. Raising the rainbow flag says to them that we are sorry and that we do not tolerate discrimination toward you in any manner."
The motion also included a commitment to community consultation on further actions to deliver "positive social equity outcomes" in the community.
The other councillors who spoke in support of flying the flag were Mayor Wayne Johnston, Deputy Mayor Stephanie Cameron, Lochie Dornauf and Kevin House.
Councillor John Temple did not speak but supported the motion.
Councillors Michael Kelly and Rodney Synfield were against the motion, citing a lack of community feedback and the fact that it would diverge from existing policy.
"We've had quite a few discussions around this before," Cr Kelly said.
"I unfortunately can't support the motion due to the lack of community consultation."
IDAHOBIT Day is observed annually on May 17 to raise awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues and build inclusion.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
