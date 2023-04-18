The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Meander Valley Council has voted to make a show of support for the LGBTIQA+ community

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors Ben Dudman and Anne-Marie Loader pushed Meander Valley Council to openly support the LGBTIQA+ community on May 17. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Councillors Ben Dudman and Anne-Marie Loader pushed Meander Valley Council to openly support the LGBTIQA+ community on May 17. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Meander Valley Council will openly support the LGBTIQA+ community after a successful push to fly the rainbow flag on May 17 - the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.