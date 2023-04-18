Dylan Moran, best known as misanthropic, sullen bookstore owner Bernard Black from Black Books, will be heading to Launceston as part of his "We Got This" Australia and New Zealand Tour.
The show has been billed as a "joyously furious romp through the frustration and folly of modern day life."
As he wrote the show, Moran said he thought about "What is it that we've got?"
"I was thinking about what it means when we try to be in front of situations all the time or we're trying to control them, but of course, we don't really know what it is happening."
"The fact is we've got something. What are we going to do with it and can we love it?"
Part of the show and its title refers to the way that politicians responded to the COVID-19 virus in the early days, Moran says.
Could "We Got This" be a motto for the post-pandemic world? "That's up to you," he says.
Moran has performed in Australia and in Launceston before and curiously has also tried his hand at performing for a non-English speaking audience.
In 2012, he was claimed to have been the first English-speaking comedian to perform in Russia.
The conflict is "obviously in the news now", Moran said. "But when you go and you talk to people who live there in that country, you're not talking to political opposition. You're just talking to people who live somewhere and you're comparing notes and what it's like to live there and what it's like to live in Europe."
What would he say now if he were to find himself performing in Russia again?
"I think it's very different now," he said.
"It's quite difficult now because what was dormant in that state has all tightened up. It was an autocratic regime pretending to be a democracy and now it's not pretending to be anything. It's just a dictatorship."
Black Books was first broadcast between 2000 and 2004 but was recently made available for streaming via Netflix.
Moran's unsure whether younger generations are discovering some of his older work but says that "it's always pleasing to know that it still works for people."
Moran's only recently arrived in the country and says he's spent most of his time doing interviews. He's yet to have a chance to absorb Australian politics and gauge the national temperature.
"That is actually what I need to do," he said. "I need a day where I can drink in lots of news and read lots of papers and get a sense of how this government's going, what people think."
Australia from his vantage point is often discussed in the context of climate change, he says.
"I think there's a popular reception to Scott Morrison being gone," he said "But no particular reaction to your new guy. There's no major reaction that I've clocked."
Australian audiences want a good time and "they want it now which is very human and I'm like that too." Moran said.
Though Moran has previously visited Launceston, he's yet to visit Cataract Gorge.
"I love being here. I love the light. I love the blueness. I love the landscape," he says of Australia.
Dylan Moran will be performing "We Got This" at the Princess Theatre on Thursday April 20.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
